These 2 zodiac signs may face the unexpected this week, predicts an astrologer

ByKanakanjali Roy
Jun 16, 2025 01:13 PM IST

According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, two zodiac signs will challenge their usual routines and open the door to new possibilities.

This week, two zodiac signs, Aries and Pisces, might face unexpected challenging situations. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, both signs will challenge their usual routines and open the door to new possibilities.

These 2 zodiac signs may face the unexpected this week(Freepik)
These 2 zodiac signs may face the unexpected this week(Freepik)

Aries Horoscope

For Aries, this week is about balancing courage with strategy. “The stars suggest it is a good time to take a smart, well-thought-out risk in your career,” says astrologer Neeraj Dhankher. There may be a sudden spark, an idea or an opportunity that feels exciting and fresh. But do not rely on excitement alone. Dhankher advises, “Without regular efforts, success will simply remain an idea.”

ALSO READ: An astrologer predicts an unexpected reconnection for this zodiac sign

You might find that a new financial plan is in the works, and while it is tempting to rush, patience will serve you better. Trust your instincts, but do not let ambition race too far ahead of action. “Pay close attention; your next move might strongly influence your future.,” he adds.

Pisces Horoscope

For Pisces, the week may begin with an unexpected challenge, especially in the workplace. But do not be discouraged. “A challenge at work brings forth your hidden strengths,” says Dhankher. You might be dealing with something unfamiliar or uncomfortable, but it is actually a chance to grow in ways you had not anticipated.

Your natural intuition will be your guide, especially when things feel uncertain. “What feels unclear right now will start to make sense soon,” he reassures. When it comes to money, though, keep your emotions in check. Financial decisions should be made from a place of calm and clarity.

ALSO READ: Do not wait for perfect plans; take the next step, Sagittarius

Neptune, Pisces’ ruling planet, offers a gentle reminder: trust the process. As Dhankher says, “Calm faith is a great tool to employ.”

Stay present, trust yourself, and be open to where the unexpected might lead you.

