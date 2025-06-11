Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Do not wait for perfect plans; take the next step, Sagittarius

ByKanakanjali Roy
Jun 11, 2025 06:01 PM IST

This is not the time to overthink or wait for all conditions to be ideal.

Sometimes, waiting for the perfect moment can keep us stuck in life. For Sagittarius, the present time is about trusting the process and moving forward, even if everything does not feel perfectly aligned.

Do not wait for perfect plans; take the next step, Sagittarius(Freepik)
Do not wait for perfect plans; take the next step, Sagittarius(Freepik)

Sagittarius Money and Career Horoscope

According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, Sagittarius folks need to stop waiting for perfect plans and take that step forward to move ahead in life. This is not the time to overthink or wait for all conditions to be ideal. 

ALSO READ: The Star card is guiding this zodiac sign to stop chasing approval and start living

You may feel pressured at work to follow what others think is best. But today, your real power comes from following your gut. Trust your ideas and take action that feels right for you. Dhankher adds, “Confidence comes through working in sync. A few steps in the right direction will foster self-trust.” Whether it is a bold pitch, a career switch, or simply speaking up, this is your sign to go for it.

The same advice applies to finances. Choose investments or money decisions that align with your values. You will feel more secure and empowered knowing your actions support your purpose.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope

In matters of the heart, Dhankher explains, “How you act toward yourself determines the tone for all your other relationships.” If you treat yourself with kindness and respect, others will reflect that energy to you.

For those in relationships, this is a good time to check if the love you give is as strong as the love you give yourself. And if you are single, focus on your peace and joy rather than searching for someone else to complete you. “A person with similar energy and mutual respect will drift in,” says Dhankher.

ALSO READ: Jupiter in Cancer: What this 1 year means for each zodiac sign

The universe is not asking you to figure everything out; it is simply asking you to begin. The path will unfold as you walk it.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Do not wait for perfect plans; take the next step, Sagittarius
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On