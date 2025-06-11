This is a powerful time for Virgos to pause, breathe, and recognize how far they have come. The Star card, a symbol of healing, renewal, and self-worth, shines its light on you, not to push you harder but to remind you that you have already earned your place. Tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher says it is not about chasing anymore but about living. The Star card is guiding this zodiac sign to stop chasing approval and start living(Freepik)

Virgo Tarot Reading

“You have worked very hard for everything, proved yourself, and earned your place in this world. Now it’s time for you to stop striving and start living,” says Neeraj.

“Entice yourself to cast aside all guilt or pressure and simply enjoy what you’ve been building. Shine your light gracefully without having to earn every bit of it.” You do not need validation to be worthy. The card reminds you to lean into your light and let yourself be. As Neeraj says, “You have already arrived, so simply bask in your worthiness. Let yourself breathe a little easier.”

Lucky Tip: Do something today just because it feels good.

Virgo Love Horoscope

“You tend to stay reserved, but opening up to some degree could forge unexpected closeness,” Dhankher advises.

For those in a relationship, revealing something personal will deepen the connection. If you are single, someone may be waiting quietly for a sign from you. You do not have to pour it all out; a little peek into your heart can be powerful. “Love emerges when both feel safe. Your openness is your strength today.”

Virgo Career Horoscope

“Try stopping multitasking to increase productivity,” Neeraj suggests. “The mind wants to do everything at once, but slowing down helps you finish faster and better.” Choose one important task and give it your full attention. The same goes for money matters; zoom in on one issue instead of juggling too many. Let go of the pressure, and you will notice better results.