The universe is soon going to bring a quiet transformation for Geminis. According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, the Ten of Swords card is your guiding light, and it is all about quiet endings and silent wisdom. This does not mean dramatic goodbyes or emotional outbursts. Instead, it is a gentle release of what no longer serves you. The Ten of Swords is guiding this zodiac sign to quiet endings(Freepik)

Gemini Tarot Reading

“Quiet endings are taking place today,” says Neeraj Dhankher. “Some things just fade away, and that is perfectly fine. You do not require any grand gesture for it to be done. What is done is done; walking away can be the strongest extension of peace and release. It is not a sign of weakness but rather a sign of wisdom. Though silently, you are creating room for renewal in the simplest way.”

This card reminds you that closure does not always come wrapped in loud moments. Sometimes, just letting go is the most powerful move. As a lucky tip, Dhankher adds, “Do not reply to that one message.” You know which one.

Gemini Love Horoscope

In matters of the heart, this is also a moment to pause and reflect on how much you give versus how much you receive. “You have been generous with your love, always wanting others to feel seen and valued,” says Dhankher. “But today it is your turn: ask yourself, ‘Am I taking care of my heart the way I take care of others?’” If you are in a relationship, it may be time to focus more on your emotional needs. And if you are single, this is a beautiful day to offer yourself the love and kindness you so freely give to others.

Gemini Career Horoscope

On the career front, your gut feeling is your best advisor. “Every time your inner financial mechanisms feel strong, despite their uniqueness, which works at other times, today ask yourself only one way to proceed: listen to those instincts,” Dhankher explains. Trust your inner voice, whether it is about saving, investing, or making a bold move. “Trusting an idea that just feels right for you is the right kind of decision-making at work.”