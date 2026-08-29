Today's Horoscope, August 29, 2026: New opportunities, emotional healing and important changes shape your day

August 29 brings a day of emotional movement, transformation and renewed confidence. While some signs may be ready to embrace a fresh chapter, others are encouraged to slow down, heal from past disappointments or protect their boundaries. Career and financial matters favour thoughtful choices, while love calls for honesty, patience and a willingness to let relationships evolve naturally. Here's what the day has in store for you.

Aries Horoscope Today

Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aries may find an exciting opportunity or meaningful conversation opening a new door today. Stay receptive, but make sure your choices align with your long-term goals. You may have several responsibilities competing for attention, so finding balance will help you make the most of the opportunities around you.

Love Focus: Follow your heart and express what you genuinely feel. A heartfelt message or romantic gesture could bring you closer to someone special.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus is being encouraged to embrace transformation. Something you've outgrown, whether professionally, financially or personally, may be ready to end. Letting go of what no longer serves you can create room for greater stability and growth.

Love Focus: Leave outdated relationship patterns behind. A healthier romantic chapter can begin when you stop carrying old attachments forward.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Gemini's confidence and charisma are especially strong today. Speak up, share your ideas and allow your abilities to be noticed. Collaboration can also help you turn your expertise into new opportunities, particularly when you remain open to useful guidance.

Love Focus: Confidence is magnetic. Let yourself be seen for who you are instead of constantly trying to impress someone.

Cancer Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cancer may be processing a professional or financial disappointment today, but one setback does not define your direction. Focus on what can still be recovered, improved or learned from. Give yourself permission to appreciate the support and opportunities that remain available.

Love Focus: Don't let past disappointment overshadow the affection in your life. Feel what hurt, but don't allow it to become your entire story.

Also Read Weekly Tarot Horoscope, August 23 to August 29, 2026: You may begin the week questioning yourself or feeling restricted

Leo Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Leo may need to stand firm about an important decision, responsibility or personal boundary. Stay confident without turning every disagreement into a confrontation. Your ability to protect what matters while remaining composed can work strongly in your favour.

Love Focus: Protect your standards and communicate your boundaries clearly. Healthy relationships make room for both people to have limits.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo may need time to heal from an old disappointment or difficult experience. Instead of allowing anxiety to influence your professional or personal decisions, separate facts from fears and give yourself space to process what you're feeling. The lessons you've gained can guide wiser choices ahead.

Love Focus: Heal before reopening an old emotional door. Acknowledge what hurt without allowing the past to dictate every new connection.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read Weekly Career and Finance Horoscope, August 23 to August 29, 2026: You may be questioning your professional direction

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra benefits from slowing down and stepping away from external pressure. A little solitude can help you reconsider a professional or financial direction and understand what you genuinely want. Don't allow others to rush you into a decision before you're ready.

Love Focus: Spend some time with yourself. Quiet reflection can reveal what you truly want from a relationship more clearly than outside opinions can.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Scorpio may be tempted to push through despite feeling tired or emotionally drained. Today favours rest, reassessment and steady progress rather than forcing an outcome. If an unexpected change affects your plans, pause before deciding what needs to happen next.

Love Focus: Rest your heart before demanding answers. Giving yourself and a relationship some breathing room can prevent unnecessary emotional escalation.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius can make progress through confidence, patience and consistent effort. A challenging professional situation may test your composure, but you don't need aggression to prove your strength. Focus on improving your skills and responding thoughtfully to pressure.

Love Focus: Respond rather than react. Staying calm and gentle during a tense moment can strengthen rather than damage a meaningful connection.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read Weekly Love Horoscope, August 23 to August 29, 2026: You may begin the week questioning someone's intentions

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn may encounter a small but promising professional or financial opportunity. Don't dismiss an offer simply because it begins modestly; its potential may become clearer with time. Stay curious and open to new possibilities.

Love Focus: Let something sweet surprise you. A message, flirtation or simple romantic gesture could develop into something more meaningful if you allow it to unfold naturally.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aquarius may benefit from strengthening the support systems around them. Collaboration and genuine professional connections can create valuable opportunities, while emotionally supportive relationships can bring greater fulfilment. Don't overlook what is already available to you.

Love Focus: Choose emotional fulfilment over uncertainty. The healthiest connection is one where you feel valued, supported and at ease.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces may be navigating uncertainty around a professional, financial or personal decision. Trust your intuition, but don't let fear or assumptions make the decision for you. Gather information, observe carefully and allow clarity to emerge before taking action.

Love Focus: Trust, but don't assume. Pay attention to actions and give the truth time to reveal itself before drawing conclusions.

(Inputs from Kishori Sud)