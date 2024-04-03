Venus enters Aries on April 5, 2024: 3 zodiac signs that are likely to see love setbacks

This week, with Venus in Aries on April 5, 2024, zodiac signs might feel compelled to stand up for what we believe in, particularly when it comes to loving ourselves. They could find fighting for things like self-respect and self-worth. Read out why these three zodiac signs will be unlucky in love on April 5, 2024.(Pexels)

Gemini

This week, you and your long-term partner are both on the same page: it's time to call it quits. You've tried your best, but now you're determined to end things amicably, if possible. You feel confident in your decision, and it's not a spur-of-the-moment choice. You've talked it over, shed some tears, but those emotions are in the past. What you both share now is a sense of relief, knowing that starting fresh is the right move – even if it means going solo.

You've been through thick and thin together, but you've both come to the same conclusion: it's time to move on. With Mercury's influence strong this week, despite the retrograde causing some hiccups, you'll find yourself able to navigate through the breakup process surprisingly smoothly. You know deep down that although it may sting at first, this is the right path for both of you, and you're both on board with that.

Virgo

You're on the brink of feeling like yourself again, but there's one big obstacle in your way: you're stuck in a relationship that's run its course. With the fiery energy of Aries giving you a boost, you'll feel more empowered to stand up for what you need in life. While you care about your partner, you know deep down that the relationship is beyond repair – it's time to call it quits.

You'll approach the conversation with respect and honesty, expressing that things just aren't working for you anymore. Surprisingly, your partner will agree, as they've also been feeling the strain of the relationship. Neither of you wants to hurt the other, and as the week progresses, you'll both handle the situation with kindness and understanding. The compassionate influence of the Pisces Moon will help soften any tension, leading to a respectful parting of ways.

You'll always have love for your partner, but you also recognize the need to prioritize your own happiness and well-being. If the relationship isn't bringing you joy anymore, it's time to make the difficult but necessary decision to move forward.

April has just begun, and already you're feeling frustrated and irritated with your supposed partner in love. This week brings some harsh realizations for you, Scorpio. You've reached a point where you simply can't continue like this. You've given it your all, and while it's not a failure, it's clear that it's time to part ways.

The energy of the healing Node encourages you to take this opportunity to protect your own heart. While you still care about your partner, you've noticed a lack of consideration from their end, and that's where you draw the line. It's one thing to recognize that a relationship is ending, but it's another to realize you're being disrespected. If they want to make this situation negative, that's on them. But you don't have to tolerate it. Keep moving forward at your own pace and do what feels right for you, Scorpio. You know this ending is inevitable.

While it may be painful at first, remember that healing often starts with discomfort. Trust that in the long run, you'll be much happier than you are now.