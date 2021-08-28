Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 28

Dear Virgo, today's prediction advises you to take care of your well-being and fitness. Also, try to develop the required reserves of energy to help you with tough events ahead.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Take care of your well-being and fitness Virgo, develop the required reserves of energy to help you with tough events ahead.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

In request, you share numerous exciting activities with friends and can get to know others via your attractive and sympathetic manner. Take care of your well-being and fitness Virgo, develop the required reserves of energy to help you with tough events ahead.

Virgo Finance Today

Are you looking for money for new projects Virgo? Then continue with your plans because things are good. Most of the friends who advise you are honest with you. You can do it now if you wish to buy something. You will choose correctly, and the sales team will not mislead you.

Virgo Family Today

You love harmonious family and friends’ relationships Virgo. Take the time to take part - they'll be tremendous delight for you. Occasions like this show you what kind of person you are and your role with friends and family. What greater thing than to be in other people's company?

Virgo Career Today

The folks with whom you work seem less interested. You will find it difficult to handle multiple projects with the existing team spirit. If you undertake more work as a group than individually, you feel burdened, generating an atmosphere of stress.

Virgo Health Today

The composure you can demonstrate is evident to everyone, full of positive energy, which suggests that you are in perfect harmony with your mind and body. Allow others to share your good views, try and convince them to participate in your healthy sports or workouts regime. It's a good incentive Virgo!

Virgo Love Life Today

You now have a totally peaceful connection. You should like this peaceful coexistence, which nobody will disrupt! There are sweet phrases in your head and small gestures. There's the silent and sensitive loving care that gives you the magic of love, that gives every second and every minute a deep impression.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

