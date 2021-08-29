Virgo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are optimistic and brimming with confidence today. This makes it easier for you to complete your tasks timely. You are systematic and organized and you do not let negative emotions affect you very often, which helps you to stay focused on your work. You tend to perform very well under pressure, but you need to keep a check on your anger issues. This could make you feel left out. Sooner or later, you achieve your set targets and goals and only rarely do you bow down to challenges.

Virgo Finance Today

You will find a good financial opportunity slipping from your hands as you will not have enough cash to invest in the scheme. Be careful of your money as your situation seems a bit shaky. Keeping a tap on overspending might help you to save for emergency needs.

Virgo Family Today

You can expect situations to be under control on the family front today. Appreciating your children for their outstanding performance will restore domestic peace. A family trip outdoors can be satisfying.

Virgo Career Today

Your professional front seems rewarding today as your bosses will appreciate you for your suggestions, which in general, will benefit the organization. A change of job to a new place is on the cards for someof you.

Virgo Health Today

You need to focus on the needs of your body today and divert your attention towards your own wellbeing. Pamper your mind, body and soul and give yourself the gift of time to relax and rejuvenate.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your beloved might be feeling gloomy today, so doing something unexpected for them will not only bring the two of you closer but will also keep the spark in your love life alive. Youngsters who are single are likely to find a suitable romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

