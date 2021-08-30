Virgo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 30

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Guess what makes Virgos different from the others? Your analytical thinking and practical approach are likely to do the trick! Luck will be on your side and that will augur well for the coming days. Refrain yourself from being too critical of everyone, otherwise it will backfire. Overcoming shyness will help you in forging new relationships and making new contacts, which will come in handy as and when need arises. Virgos tend to be loyal friends, which in the long run, will benefit you. Being practical in whatever work you do will help you to set realistic goals for the future.

Virgo Finance Today

Your financial front remains satisfactory. There will be some ups and downs in your business but that will likely be a minor setback, from which you will eventually recover. An improvement in your financial condition is foreseen towards the end of the day.

Virgo Family Today

On the home front, you will experience harmony and bliss as you gel with your loved ones on a more emotional level. Your mature handling of serious family matters will not only earn you praises but will also elevate your status.

Virgo Career Today

You are likely to come across several opportunities on the professional front, which will work to your advantage. Focusing on your current task and putting in all your hard work will help you gain an upper hand amongst your subordinates, keeping you in the forefront.

Virgo Health Today

Those suffering from stomach ailments will find respite with homemade remedies. However, abdominal issues should not go untreated. Health should become your topmost priority or it is likely to aggravate in the long run.

Virgo Love Life Today

Sharing your innermost feelings with your romantic partner will strengthen the bond, however, refrain from divulging too much. Couples that had been wanting to take their relationship a level further, will find it difficult to convince their families.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874