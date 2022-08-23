Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 23, 2022: A reunion is on cards

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) You might find some great deals on the real estate market that could be quite profitable. Don't miss out. You might come across an important person at a small get-together of friends and family members. This person helps you with several positive insights into your abilities and inner soul. Keep in mind that you worked or studied hard and gave it your all. If you don't see results right away, try not to get discouraged. You are probably going to be free of all stomach-related illnesses. To maintain your health and increase your level of fitness, you must eat well. On the love front, a reunion is on cards. The reconnection could make you happy and excited. Make the most of this opportunity to see if the sparks are still blazing. See the colors of love in your life again!

Virgo Finance Today Deals involving real estate and land may now be a source of riches. Your assets will increase significantly if you sell or purchase land at this time. If you invest properly and cautiously, you can find that your financial situation is getting better.

Virgo Family Today A short excursion with family will let you release a bit of tension. You might feel much more comfortable and franker with people around.

Virgo Career Today Your rewards today are directly proportional to the effort you put. It won't help to worry about it; instead, your attitude of responsibility and attention toward your work will help. You won't lose out on all the effort you've put in.

Virgo Health Today If hair loss has been an issue, you'll notice that it's starting to get better. Naturally, this has been a wonderful shift, and you can take advantage of this favorable development to feel confident in your appearance and general condition of health.

Virgo Love Life Today It's likely that you'll bump into a long-lost sweetheart or someone you've been crushing on. Due to any prior disagreements, the two of you might have lost contact. This individual will unexpectedly visit you. You may find yourself falling in love again.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

