Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 31, 2022: Special day for those who are in love

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Stars indicate that it may be a special day for Virgos who are in love. Romantic feelings are likely to intensify and both you and your partner would be able to express true feelings. The thoughts of your sweetheart may also occupy much of your time today. If someone is not toeing your line on the professional front, it is best to ignore them and move forward. Health will remain normal provided you don’t take it for granted. Stop making excuses and pull yourself into the gym once again. You will be glad that you did. This is a good time to take a break by going to some exotic holiday destination. You may get a good holiday package if you look around closely. Good offers in the real estate market are likely to make you seriously contemplate buying property. Someone may have high expectations from you. You may find people avoiding you, so instead of blaming them, look within.

Virgo Finance Today The day promises a better financial position than yesterday. A lucrative investment option can be expected on the financial front. Money lent to someone may likely be received sooner than you expected. Bonus or commission too may come through.

Virgo Family Today The good news is that today relatives would be very supportive and stand by you in testing times. Your concern for someone in the family will be most touching and will be roundly appreciated. A helping and supportive family would enable dealing with a personal issue easily.

Virgo Career Today Taking more responsibility than you are capable of doing is likely to hamper professional interests. Today, if you face a difficult situation in the workplace use your patience to tackle it. A failure to learn any lesson from past failures is likely to create professional problems.

Virgo Health Today If you become complacent about your exercise regimen, your fitness may deteriorate as a result. Exercising would help in increasing your blood circulation. You need to strengthen your core as well as work on your stamina.

Virgo Love Life Today You are likely to succeed in your efforts to strengthen your romantic bond. For single Leos, there is a chance that they might meet someone exciting. Someone may confess their love for you and this may take you by surprise. Enjoy all the attention headed your way.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

