Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Take a chill pill
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Take a chill pill

Dear Virgo, let go of your superior control and relax as the day is in favour. It is a great day to plan your investments for the future. You are advised not to take too much pressure and stress on your head.
Let go of your superior control and relax as the day is in favour.
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:12 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 23- Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, you are one big analyzer and nothing can get away from being caught under your eye. You are highly practical and at the same time self-critical of your own weaknesses. But, don't you think you expect too much from everything and especially from your own self? Today, my dear Virgo, it is time to stop expecting and fussing your head to make things right. Let go of your superior control and relax as the day is in favour. Make the most of it and shine that you do always.

Virgo Finance Today

Finances seem to be on the satisfactory ground. However, it is a great day to plan your investments for the future and it will surely bring you good returns. You can expect your money to be returned from some known person a long time back.

Virgo Family Today

It might take longer to accomplish and smooth out things on the domestic front as per your expectation and this might trouble you. But don't lose calm, you will have the endless support of your partner throughout the domestic problems and you both will ease it together.

Virgo Career Today

You will be highly occupied with your work commitments today. You are advised not to take too much pressure and stress on your head. But, things will turn in your favour and you will be praised by your seniors in front of co-workers in or during a meeting.

Virgo Health Today

Stick to your fitness regime. The seasonal change in the weather might affect you, therefore take all necessary precautions. What's good is that you will feel highly charged and energetic for the whole day.

Virgo Love Life Today

You are blessed to have one supporting and loving partner. Appreciate the small gestures they do to take this relationship to another level. Enjoy the company of your spouse and spend a good time together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP