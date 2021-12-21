Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Be patient!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Everything that is falling apart right now is clearing up the space for your long awaited blessings to enter your life. Be patient and trust your journey. What’s unfolding is worth it. Get ready for a plot twist coming up on your journey. Your spirits ability to feel everything was never a weakness it was your secret weapon all along. You are a pure magic. What works for your soul doesn’t have to be understood by anyone else.

Virgo Finance Today

You may feel favored by the goddess of wealth today. Your business may help you make some extra pounds for the day. Put all your strength in the work and the funds will manage themselves well. The more efficiently you work the more riches you get.

Virgo Family Today

Letting your anger out on the loved ones is not the right way, dear. It’s good to be busy with the work and focusing on the career but ignoring your family, taking out your stress on them is not a done deal.

Virgo Career Today

Your fun side can be of great help on the professional front today. Your creative abilities can make you the star for the day with the best proposals for some important projects. But remember, theory takes a lot to be implemented. Make some practical plans to avoid having troubles further.

Virgo Health Today

Its high time you pay attention to your health. Having a minor problem for long may also be an indication of something serious. Get your checkup done timely and eat a proper balanced diet with lots of protein. Go for runs or cycling to have a healthy heart, ensuring more sustainability in the rough world.

Virgo Love Life Today

Sometimes things need to be left and excepted as they are, Virgo. Be bold enough to realize the truth as closing your eyes or ignoring may not help you forever. You are meant to be loved, cherished and celebrated. It’s not bad to think about yourself then worrying about others first.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

