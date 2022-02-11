Virgo Daily Horoscope for Feb 11: Don’t be in a haste to make commitments

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Reaffirm your boundaries and rediscover your real self. When you assess your day, you may realize that you were more or less on the right track by doing what you have always loved. Just grab the opportunity that comes your way and wait for a better option. You must replace all your fears with faith and hope. You love to play the role of a giver but it is high time you enjoy receiving. A well-planned and a long desired foreign trip is on the cards. The trip is likely to strengthen the family bond especially with your children. Consider putting someone from the family in charge of all the finer details of the trip. Be very cautious in property dealings with relatives and friends. Such dealing may take a toll on relationships and may not be profitable in the long run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

Avenues for new sources of income are likely to be opened. You are advised to control your spending on worthless things and boost your bank balance. You may witness good profit in the share market. You should donate some money.

Virgo Family Today

Things may remain a little hectic but stable at home. Children may get more demanding and compel you to splurge. You must handle the kids with patience. The advice is to start saving for rainy days.

Virgo Career Today

A very positive change is indicated in your career. You may switch your job for a much better offer. You are likely to be shifted from one department to another in your office which may be for your own good.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

You need to realize that mental health is as important as your physical well-being. Continue your regular exercise regime but avoid rigorous cardio workouts. Focus on breathing exercises and relaxation techniques which will benefit your mental well-being.

Virgo Love Life Today

The stars are not in your favor so don’t be in a haste to make any commitments or marriage proposals. It is advisable to wait for the right moment. Your partner may not reciprocate the same sentiments as you do.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026