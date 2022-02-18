Virgo Daily Horoscope for February 18: Pay attention to minor things

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

It is likely to be a time of new beginnings for Virgos today. So go ahead and initiate the plans and projects you have desired for long. It is an opportune time to make a few resolutions and stick to them. You may enjoy unexpected success and conquer new milestones. With a clear mind and healthy body, you can now confidently go about your affairs and may enjoy some stability in your life. Reaching out to others even in the smallest of ways may prove rewarding and can even bring new opportunities into your life. It is an excellent day to plan a picnic with family or take your children on an educational tour. Even a business trip will have a good impact on your marketing strategies. It is a favorable day to plan any pending work relating to your house such as renovation or looking for a new place. Students preparing for competitive exams may get a boost of confidence to perform better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

Your negative frame of mind today can affect your finances, so set your skepticism aside. Although you will get gains, you should avoid making any major decisions today. Wait for a better time. Be persistent with your efforts, and you will get the desired profits eventually.

Virgo Family Today

Despite your busy schedule, you will be able to shoulder all your domestic responsibilities easily. This will help maintain peace at home. There could be some auspicious ceremony at home. You may receive some unexpected guests, which may make you nostalgic.

Virgo Career Today

Recurring problems require attention and need your full concentration on the professional front. Pay attention to minor things as they may have a major impact towards the end of the day. Subordinates are likely to extend all help and assistance to complete an important project on time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

Avoid ignoring any ailment, even the minor ones. Seek a good doctor's advice on time and avoid procrastination. A few tried and tested home remedies can also help you feel better and energetic today.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your overcritical and analytical approach towards romantic partner can upset her/ him. Be accommodating and caring to keep the ties intact. You may manage to catch the attention of someone you like. Favorable outcome of your efforts on the romantic front is also indicated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026