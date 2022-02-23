Virgo Daily Horoscope for February 23: Good news on financial front

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgo there’s some great time ahead! You see improvement and progress in almost all areas. There will be clear signs for people looking to stabilize major aspects of their life. Trust your instinct and refrain from taking decisions on the whim. Your star charts are in favor of your love life. Singles can hope to run into a probable partner. On the career front, you shall be able to handle difficulties like a saint. Your health looks amazing too. So, with a great physique and razor-edged sharpness, you are bound to win all battles you face. You will sail through all professional ups and downs. Just don’t stop rowing. Family atmosphere might be tense due to unsorted internal issues and difference in opinions. Handle it with patience and hear everyone’s take. Travelling with a good friend may bring out the best of you in a trip and turn it into an adventure.

Virgo Finance Today

Strong financial circumstances may allow you to purchase a luxury item. Decisions taken today are going to make considerable long-term impact. If you have to lend someone money, make sure you trust them enough.

Virgo Family Today

Arrival of a distant undeclared guest may derail some plans. It’s advised to fix a smile and let them know of your plans or just bear with it to save their feelings. You may crave your parent’s attention or guidance.

Virgo Career Today

With your shrewdness, you may deflect certain workload to others. Let each situation present itself fully before you act. Don’t put all your cards on the table. Take your supervisor into confidence before rerouting plans.

Virgo Health Today

Virgo! You are a true example of undeterred motivation and resolve. You have raised the bar for yourself and others in health and physical maintenance. Continue with the same willpower and you will see extraordinary results.

Virgo Love Life Today

New couples can feel deeper connection and may take positive steps into the relationship. Married couples may plan an impromptu date night to air the fire. Singles can also put on their best outfits before stepping out, you never know who you meet!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

