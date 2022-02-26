Virgo Daily Horoscope for February 26: Good fortune is foreseen

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You are likely to come up with lots of new ideas and plans that you’ll want to get into right away. Devise a plan and step by step approach. Stay alert and handle situations calmly. You are highly motivated to chase your dreams and aspirations or whatever it is that you want for yourself instead of for others. You are more confident in your abilities. This is the time when must make the most of in order put your life in traction in exciting news ways. Start your day with focus on creating tiny goals towards your future plans. Think outside of the box about how to get there. Students will feel motivated to be a part of the world and ready to make their contribution in its betterment in whatever way they can. Travel should be avoided if possible or utmost caution should be taken while on a trip.

Virgo Finance Today

You are on fire today! Everything you touch is likely to turn to gold, provided you know what you are stepping into. People may seek your guidance in monetary matters, give only such advice that doesn’t put you in any obligation or liability.

Virgo Family Today

A family elder is likely to bring some good news which may uplift the domestic atmosphere. Spouse may plan some changes in routine or some lifestyle change that everyone may appreciate and follow.

Virgo Career Today

Take it slow at work today if you can’t focus on task at hand rather than commit mistake. Don’t shy away from seeking help or taking the day off if you are unable to keep your head in the game. Business will go on as ever, nothing much exciting expected today.

Virgo Health Today

The day is likely to be motivating on the health front. Introduce new things in your diet to improve your nutrient intake and stay more energized. A friend may include you in some sort of training routine that you may benefit from drastically.

Virgo Love Life Today

Seek favors from your lover or spouse without any inhibitions as you deserve to be pampered today. Those in relationships unsure about their stand may want to spend more time together to figure it out. Singles can attempt to turn a friendship into something more.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

