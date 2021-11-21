Virgo Daily Horoscope for Nov 21: Romance in on cards

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This seems to be a good day as stars are in your favor at work. You may find yourself capable of adapting to lots of situations. Your professional requests and financial negotiations may succeed now. Those who have been planning to switch jobs or get new offers from reputed companies, they may get good news soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may be a little sensitive today and this behaviour of yours may irritate other family members. Your bad moods may ruin domestic harmony and make others pay. Try to keep your cool on the domestic front. You may feel tired and dull, so try to look after your health and eat right.

What your planets have decided for you? Find out below!

Virgo Finance Today

You should stay alert and more informed in order to make the right investment choices. Some may be able to control their expenses and boost savings. Avoid investing in property deals.

Virgo Family Today

You may find it hard to settle a family issue. Some family issues may seem complicated and you may feel puzzled or entangled. You should talk to your elders in order to make things normal on the domestic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Career Today

You may surprise your boss or superiors by completing a tough task. Significant information about a project may prove a real asset for some at work. This is going to be a lucky day on the career front.

Virgo Health Today

You may feel happy, healthy and energetic today and show interest in arts and crafts. The process of creating something may fill you with optimism, satisfaction and joy. This is a good day on the health front.

Virgo Love Life Today

Passionate love and romance are on the cards. Bonding between you and your spouse is going to be strong, so enjoy this terrific day. Things may go your way on the love front.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Color: Forest Green

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026