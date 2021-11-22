Virgo Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Avoid unnecessary arguments!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you might leave no stone unturned to make a difference and leave your mark in everything you do. You may strive hard to make your life better than it was before. These positive changes may take you places and give you a sense of satisfaction. Some delays might irritate and frustrate you; but they may not be able to stop you from your journey towards success. Being impatient at this point of time is not advisable as it is likely to kill your enthusiasm to carry on doing well in life. You are likely to receive good news towards the end of the day. With your positivity and devotion, you may be able to accomplish your targets. Unexpected benefits from new connections are likely in the coming days. Work-related travels may prove to be fruitful. One of your many wishes is likely to get fulfilled soon.

Virgo Finance Today

On the financial front, you are likely to earn handsome gains from investment in land or property. Some of you may travel abroad to expand their business. The trip may prove profitable. A home venture is likely to pick up good pace.

Virgo Family Today

Your domestic life may remain steady, but some issues are likely to trouble you. Behaviour of a youngster in the family needs to be rectified before it worsens. This could keep the family atmosphere tensed for a while. Situations are likely to ease out soon.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to enjoy additional responsibilities handed over to you. Your subordinates may help you complete assignments on time. Some of you may add to your skill set by taking up advancement courses.

Virgo Health Today

Health should become your priority as some weather-induced allergies might force you to seek medical attention. Making healthy changes in your lifestyle may keep you fit. Breathing exercises may strengthen your core.

Virgo Love Life Today

Due to your blunt nature, differences with your romantic partner are likely to arise. You need to avoid unnecessary arguments to win your love back. Healthy discussion and mature handling of issues may bring intimacy again in your love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026