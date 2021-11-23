Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for Nov 23: Take care of your health!
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Nov 23: Take care of your health!

Dear Virgo, luck is on your side today. Don’t be the workaholic freak that you are, today! Take care of your digestive system and don’t eat street food.
You might as well have to travel or plan for it work related.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:12 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 23- Sep 23)

Today, don’t be so analytical and self critical. Dear Virgo, we know you are born perfectionist but sometimes you get to loosen up a bit and be free of all worldly inhibitions. But, your innate quality of being a true analyzer and observer will come into play today in finance aspect, wherein you will make some great decisions and enjoy its perk later. You might as well have to travel or plan for it work related.

Virgo Finance Today

Luck is in your side today and the stars favor you irrespective of how crucial and important financial decision it may seem. Use your wise intellect and make the most of it by predicting better investments with good returns for future.

Virgo Family Today

You are a family’s rockstar and are always craving for your family’s attention and unconditional affection. You always are the center of attraction. Today, you will get all the pampering that you need in order to feel loved and cared. But, don’t forget to reciprocate and shower the same love to your loved ones.

Virgo Career Today

Don’t be a workaholic freak that you are, today! It is time to work with proper planning and methodology to prioritize what’s important and what’s not. Don’t take too much stress. The mantra here is to prioritize tasks efficiently.

Virgo Health Today

You might feel overburdened and stressed to complete and accomplish so much in a single day. But ease out your spirit by taking some time out and go for a nature walk. Take care of your digestive system and don’t eat street food.

Virgo Love Life Today

You have always been an excessively caring soul and today is the day to get rewarded for it. Your partner will feel attracted for your magnetizing aura and will plan something romantic for you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Dark Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

