Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 02: Time to invest in yourself!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos are ruled by the planet of powerful information, the Mercury. Accordingly, Virgos are imbibed with a tendency to judge every bit of information that reaches their mind. This allows them to behave like perfectionists. They are often very polite and generous beings who find it hard to say no to people. This entertains the people around Virgos to take advantage of their good side, but dear Virgos, it is better to stay away from people who try to exploit your selfless nature and be more focused towards your life’s goals. A charming day is waiting for you to be experienced wherein you shall enjoy the energy of the nature connecting your soul. Now let’s see all those possibilities by which you can make your day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

Although your day might start by answering unwanted calls from your siblings arguing about their dissatisfaction about their ancestral share, it shall close with a smile on your face leaving behind your share for your own terms.

Virgo Family Today

Your domestic front appears cool. It seems like a perfect day to visit the nearby spiritual place all along with your family for your spiritual upliftment.

Virgo Career Today

Your career side looks blunt; you may have to eye upon diversifying your skill set in order to bloom to your full potential. A vast world demands for a lot in order to establish a stable position in the society.

Virgo Health Today

You shall also see your body and mind rejuvenating. Avoid the early morning walk as it can cause you to catch up with cold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Love Life Today

Some of you might be surprised by the dinner arranged specially for you at the backyard of your home or in the terrace. Enjoy the good vibes!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026