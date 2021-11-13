Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 13: A Favourable planetary position
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 13: A Favourable planetary position

  • Dear Virgo,you may try to spread joy and cheer on the domestic front and make people feel your presence by being helpful in a party or social event.
Try not to overthink today.
Try not to overthink today.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

 

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, this is a wonderful day and you may achieve a lot on the professional front. You are advised to be in an easy-going mood today on the domestic front as family members may be in a good mood. Someone may tie a knot on the family front soon, so be ready to enjoy the event.

You may face all sorts of challenging issues on the business front and deal with angry or dissatisfied clients with a smile on your face and a cool mind. You are sympathetic and kind, so you may help someone in need of cash on emergency basis or need your help on the professional front. Try not to overthink today.

How your stars have planned this day for you? Read ahead!

 

Virgo Finance Today

Some may get money from unexpected sources. You may manage to control your expenses. You are advised to be sincere about your finances and do not show off your luxurious life.

 

Virgo Family Today

You may try to spread joy and cheer on the domestic front and make people feel your presence by being helpful in a party or social event. You may impress your friends or loved ones with your humble attitude. 

Virgo Career Today

Your colleagues may be cooperative towards you out of respect. You may receive some good job offers from reputed companies. Virgo, you may achieve all your business goals soon. 

 

Virgo Health Today

Today, you may feel dull and your outlook may not be sufficient to handle things at work or home.  Meditation and light physical workout on regular basis is the key to healthy body and mind.

Virgo Love Life Today

You may not be able to convince your partner on something and it may spoil your evening. Try to do something pleasant to add spark to your love life. 

 

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Color: Chocolate

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology virgo horoscope virgo + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out