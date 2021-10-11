Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Work travel on cards!
Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Work travel on cards!

Dear Virgo, get ready to enjoy an awesome day. Some past investments may start bringing benefits for you. Things will go normal on the domestic front. A work-related trip will prove beneficial in near future.
Some may plan to execute new ideas and invest more capital in their business.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, get ready to enjoy an awesome day. Some may go on long or short trips that will prove refreshing and rewarding. There is also a possibility for some of you to be selected in your dream companies. Everything seems perfect today except the love front. You may feel neglected by your lover or spouse today, but do not get disappointed. Things will be sorted out soon.

Some may be busy managing their finances and exploring markets for new investment opportunities. Some may plan to execute new ideas and invest more capital in their business.

What else is there to unfold today? Find out!

Virgo Finance Today

You may spend some money on a new business. A property deal will go in your favour. Some may get a bonus or reward at work. Some past investments may start bringing benefits for you.

Virgo Family Today

Things will go normal on the domestic front. A younger member of your family may get the desired marriage proposal. Some may be busy attending family functions or social events.

Virgo Career Today

You will give your 100% to achieve your business goals. Some may shift to a new location for job purposes. Some may execute their plans or new ideas at work or in business. A work-related trip will prove beneficial in near future.

Virgo Health Today

Someone in the family is likely to recover from a health issue. Some may join a new fitness regimen. Investing in fitness equipment or switching diets is not a good idea.

Virgo Love Life Today

Overworking may make you exhausted, you may not be able to meet your lover today. Your spouse or lover may feel neglected, so be careful. How about surprising them with some gifts or flowers – may be makes them feel more special than you would have thought about!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Lavender

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

