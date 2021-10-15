Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: Soften your critical thinking
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: Soften your critical thinking

Dear Virgo, you will enjoy the peaceful domestic atmosphere. Conflicts with colleagues need to be resolved on a priority basis. Lack of self-control can lead you to some health issues.
Soften your critical thinking and tone down your harsh words to save your close ties.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:12 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you will be practical in your outlook towards life and apply your analytical and organizational skills to move ahead - be it in your personal or professional life. This will provide you with a strong sense of happiness and stability in life. There is likely to be a chaotic time during the day, which you will have to tackle immediately. Because of your orderliness and disciplined lifestyle, you will be able to handle it well. Today, you will be all about self-improvement, which will give you plenty of opportunities to prove your worth. Soften your critical thinking and tone down your harsh words to save your close ties.

Virgo Finance Today

A property or land that you purchased in the recent past is likely to bring you profits. You can now invest the excess amount in shares and stocks after careful consideration. You are likely to benefit from them in the long run.

Virgo Family Today

The presence of children at home is likely to brighten your day and elevate your mood. You may spend time decorating your house, which will make your family members happy. You will enjoy the peaceful domestic atmosphere.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, you will keep postponing tasks that need immediate attention. This is likely to affect your progress in a negative way. Conflicts with colleagues need to be resolved on a priority basis.

Virgo Health Today

Lack of self-control can lead you to some health issues. You need to be watchful of your exercising regimen to stay in shape. Consuming food and liquids in moderation will keep you healthy and fit.

Virgo Love Life Today

You are likely to plan a surprise romantic trip with your beloved, which will cheer them up. Your, understanding and loving nature will bring your sweetheart closer to you, thus strengthening the bond.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

