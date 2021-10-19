Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 19: Stay motivated

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos are ruled by the planet of powerful information, the Mercury. Accordingly, they are imbibed with a tendency to judge every bit of information that reaches their mind. Virgos support their work with consistent action. They walk the talk, set goals and stay on course to make sure they get their desired results. Virgos are skillful people and believe in acquiring the skill by due effort. A Virgo doesn't like to be put up with unskilled people. Also, a Virgo is highly sensitive person. Even though they don't seem so, they are quite emotional and are quite moved by it. Dear Virgos, your overall day is going to be cozy within your family and smooth within your workplace. But it doesn’t seem much pleasant with your beloved.

Virgo Finance Today

Your property deals are likely to fetch a great deal exceeding your expectation. If you were waiting to get rid of your old vehicle, then you might get lucky with a good offer.

Virgo Family Today

A lot of joy is going to surround your home in this festive season. Good news from distant relatives may flow through back-to-back. Children are going to be extremely happy with their new clothes and sweets offered to them.

Virgo Career Today

It’s going to be a big day in your career life. People waiting to clear the hard core civil service examinations may level up to the Tier 2 level drawing you closer towards your dream position.

Virgo Health Today

You may feel improvement in your health be it with your long illness for which you might be undergoing treatment or with respect to your overall health. Keep up your motivation to exercise daily in spite of your busy schedule.

Virgo Love Life Today

Take your partner out for shopping and gift them the clothes they were longing for because little can bring a lot of joy to your life and improve your way of living.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron.

