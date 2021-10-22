Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 22: Trust your instinct!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Your ruling planet's energy will benefit you as you will be successful in securing your future with your bold choices today. You will be high on energy and will have tremendous enthusiasm which will take you closer to your goals. You are likely to feel reinvigorated by fresh ideas. It is a good day to join forces with new people and maybe even unlikely allies. Putting aside your differences and working together will take you closer to your goals. Success will follow shortly. You may be presented with conflicting choices today; you will have to consider whether to follow up on or not. Whatever you decide, don't be fearful, you're in a great frame of mind to make the most of this promising time. Work hard to develop, or redevelop, habits that will help you reach your goals. Get outdoors or visit a place that brings feels of peace and purpose; it will break the monotony of the daily grind.

Virgo Finance Today

You have the right instinct for profitable business transactions, trust it and go ahead with the deal you may have been contemplating. Prevent a major loss by remaining sensible while investing in stock or shares.

Virgo Family Today

Reach out to family and loved ones feeling alone and spend quality time with them. Tend to domestic affairs and give your partner a little extra attention to keep the happy vibe at home intact.

Virgo Career Today

Be open to a career transformation today as the change may prove beneficial and satisfying. Your positive attitude enables you to work well with others and this will find a reflection in an important project you may be handling.

Virgo Health Today

Sometimes finding what you need is merely a matter of seeing what's been before you all along. You need to seek the refuge of spirituality to enhance your mental strength. Avoid strenuous exercise routine for now.

Virgo Love Life Today

A relationship may be on the cusp of ending; if you want to salvage it, then better be diplomatic and open to listening. Things on the romantic front will resolve if you are understanding and accommodative.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

