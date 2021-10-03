Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Stay away from impassivity!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today is a day filled with a host of opportunities and achievements. You are likely to hit it big in the public sector. Your accomplishments will bring you success and will take you closer to your goals more quickly. Keep working hard to impress those who matter the most. Your ability to logically reason out things and your practical approach towards handling stressful situations will win you appreciation from all quarters. Stay away from impassivity and sarcasm to save your relationships. Students will have to work hard to up their chances of success.

Virgo Finance Today

Although there may be challenges on your financial front today, luck is likely to favour you. There can also be an unexpected rise in your expenses, which you will have to handle with your additional source of income. Do not rely solely on your past investments to bring gains.

Virgo Family Today

It is likely that you may get into constant quarrels with your relatives over an ancestral property that has become the bone of contention. It will negatively affect your domestic life. Pursue the matter patiently to get favourable results.

Virgo Career Today

You are likely to be offered multiple choices for your career growth. Right now is the perfect time to make a final decision regarding a change of job. The new one will come with all its perks, which will lead you towards financial stability. Choose wisely.

Virgo Health Today

Your boosted immunity and strong chakras are likely to keep you away from all kinds of ailments and you will enjoy the benefits of a healthy life. Consuming everything in moderation and light exercises will keep you fit and energetic.

Virgo Love Life Today

You will experience a growing intimacy in your love life and you are likely to become emotionally dependent on your romantic partner. Your beloved is also likely to pay more attention to your needs, thus strengthening your beautiful bond.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

