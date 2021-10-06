Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 6: take calculated risks!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may have a busy day ahead. Try to execute one task at a time and finish it completely before taking on additional work. You will be able to overcome almost all of the problems today through your fighting spirit. You will be able to use your multitasking skills to complete your work on time. It is a good time to reconnect with old friends, which will keep you motivated throughout the day. You will be able to complete outstanding tasks that require your undivided attention. The expert way you achieve results impresses others, inspiring you to tackle any new interesting ideas that turn up today. Students will be under additional pressure from family and relatives regarding their careers, which may hamper their performance.

Virgo Finance Today

Your additional source of income will bring you financial gains, which is likely to take care of your increasing monthly expenses. Avoid lending money even to close friends today. Invest surplus capital in a profit-making venture.

Virgo Family Today

There may be a conflict between your family members and your relatives over an ancestral property matter. Try to solve the issue calmly and tactfully to maintain peace between both the quarrelling parties.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, you will have to comply with the ideas of a subordinate to finish pending tasks. Make sure the quality of work is not compromised. You will be required to take calculated risks at work today.

Virgo Health Today

Your health will remain in top form today. Your fitness trainer will make sure you maintain your agility through regular exercises. Altering your food intake habits will help you stay in shape. An aromatherapy session will relax your mind and uplift your mood.

Virgo Love Life Today

Those who are single will be swept off their feet today by someone interesting and extremely good-looking. You are likely to go out on your first date together and end up growing closer to each other by the end of it!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

