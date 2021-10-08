Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: The stars are in your favour

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to achieve good things in many aspects of life today and it will perk up your willpower. Your latent talent will be put to the test and you will come out with flying colours. This will groom you in a very encouraging way. You are a risk-taker and putting up a brave front in handling tasks will repay you in abundance. The stars are in your favour and even if you put in a little effort in things you do, you are likely to climb the ladder of success. This is a period of a new beginning for some of you. Opportunities will fall in your lap and you will have to choose from them.

Virgo Finance Today

You need to keep an eye on your earnings and your expenses as your expenditure is likely to exceed your income. Some reserve capital will help you invest in a property or a vehicle. Past investments might not fetch you good returns.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to experience both good and not so good times today. The health of an elder at home will need attention, which may keep the domestic atmosphere tense. However, children are likely to brighten your mood.

Virgo Career Today

You will remain focused on your work today, which will help you sail smoothly at the workplace. Your fresh ideas will help the organization in a major way, which will bring you your much-deserved promotion.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you will make sincere efforts to stick to a diet chart and follow a set routine for exercising to stay fit. This, in turn, is likely to improve your mental health greatly and show signs of positivity.

Virgo Love Life Today

There will be a positive vibe in your love life and you are likely to enjoy romantic bliss. However, do not take your romantic partner for granted or there are chances that your relationship with your beloved will get strained.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

