Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: The stars are in your favour
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: The stars are in your favour

Dear Virgo, you are likely to climb the ladder of success. Keep an eye on your earnings and your expenses. Past investments might not fetch you good returns. You will remain focused on your work today.
Opportunities will fall in your lap and you will have to choose from them.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:15 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to achieve good things in many aspects of life today and it will perk up your willpower. Your latent talent will be put to the test and you will come out with flying colours. This will groom you in a very encouraging way. You are a risk-taker and putting up a brave front in handling tasks will repay you in abundance. The stars are in your favour and even if you put in a little effort in things you do, you are likely to climb the ladder of success. This is a period of a new beginning for some of you. Opportunities will fall in your lap and you will have to choose from them.

Virgo Finance Today

You need to keep an eye on your earnings and your expenses as your expenditure is likely to exceed your income. Some reserve capital will help you invest in a property or a vehicle. Past investments might not fetch you good returns.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to experience both good and not so good times today. The health of an elder at home will need attention, which may keep the domestic atmosphere tense. However, children are likely to brighten your mood.

Virgo Career Today

You will remain focused on your work today, which will help you sail smoothly at the workplace. Your fresh ideas will help the organization in a major way, which will bring you your much-deserved promotion.

RELATED STORIES

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you will make sincere efforts to stick to a diet chart and follow a set routine for exercising to stay fit. This, in turn, is likely to improve your mental health greatly and show signs of positivity.

Virgo Love Life Today

There will be a positive vibe in your love life and you are likely to enjoy romantic bliss. However, do not take your romantic partner for granted or there are chances that your relationship with your beloved will get strained.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope virgo horoscope astrology sun sign
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Love will save the day

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Finance are worrisome

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Wealth & Health look good

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Patience is the key
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP