Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 10: Plan for a big move
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 10: Plan for a big move

Dear Virgo, well-planned strategies will help you put in additional efforts to work for your much-deserved promotion.
You will be organized and will achieve your goals with a well-planned strategy.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) 

This is a time for new beginnings in your life. You will be organized and will achieve your goals with a well-planned strategy. Your clarity of mind will help you think properly and increase your hard work. Your stars promise you great things if you are open to welcome them warmly. You are a careful listener. You provide the best advice when people come to you for help. You will be eager to go headfirst into a personal project, which you had been putting off for long. Start planning your next big move. Prioritize the opportunities that you get along the way to make the most of them. However, do not fall prey to periods of distress and slow-downs. 

Virgo Finance Today 

You are likely to incur financial losses but money pouring in from an additional source of income is likely to take care of them. You need to chalk out a plan to check your expenses to save yourself from a crisis. 

Virgo Family Today 

On the domestic front, you are likely to face criticism for your past actions. Do not let your rude behaviour get in the way of your harmonious family atmosphere. Stay away from conflicts. 

Virgo Career Today 

On the professional front, right now is an auspicious time for you to handle more tasks as your efficiency is enhanced. Well-planned strategies will help you put in additional efforts to work for your much-deserved promotion. 

 

RELATED STORIES

Virgo Health Today 

You are likely to take up recreational activities to unwind. You will also start taking interest in sports. This will not only help you stay in shape but will also have a positive impact on your overall well-being.

Virgo Love Life Today 

Singles who are ready to mingle will finally find a suitable match for themselves. Those in love will spend intimate moments together in each other's company. Harmony will prevail in your love life. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope virgo astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 10: Try making changes in diet

Libra Daily Horoscope for October 10: Expect money gains

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 10: Work life might be stressful

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 10: Embrace your true self
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP