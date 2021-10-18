Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 18: Challenges are set to resolve

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Being an earth sign, Virgos are shown as practical, grounded and efficient, but they are natural, kind and sympathetic under the surface. Ruled by mercury, you automatically noted as a great communicator, quick-thinker, imaginative and modest. Do not jeopardize any chances- utilise all of them. Take a break from work and remember to appreciate small pleasures. It has been a long time that you have been feeling vulnerable about your condition but no more days of confusion. Your vibes and your mood would be on cloud seven this day. You would be focused on your daily goals and mental peace. You might have been willing for a trip but it is not the right time. There are chances that you might get a chance to visit somewhere local.

Virgo Finance Today

Do not make a rush while dealing with matters related to buying and selling priorities and if possible, try to avoid making any. You may face hindrance, hence, be careful. You will earn money from hidden sources and will soon be able to make up for a good time and obtain full financial assistance.

Virgo Family Today

Your family life will be amicable as the planetary position shows an overall harmony in your life. Stay away from arguments to keep the peace. Whenever you find a difficult situation, go away from it and handle it with smile.

Virgo Career Today

Well, on professional grounds you need not have to struggle with your work. You will get total support from colleagues and seniors. Any challenges can be resolved.

Virgo Health Today

You may feel like changing your routine. But do not do it abruptly without thinking properly. So, enjoy your present without making any amendments to your current lifestyle.

Virgo Love Life Today

You need to realize that boundaries are the sign of a healthy relationship. Do not encroach into the personal space of your partner and then try to justify it in the name of love. Be gentle and calm with your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

