Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 15: It's time to re-examine yourself

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgos are given to perfection, and this natural talent of yours will be in demand today, and you will have a strong sense for using it resourcefully and to your advantage. Your tendency to pursue anything on your plate with single-minded determination with a view to excel will soon see you rise the top of any organization you are a part of. You are powerful and commanding, so don’t be afraid to show it. People born under this sign involve themselves deeply into their creativity as much as their other passions. You are likely to find mediums like art, dance, and writing as an outlet. So go out and explore a little. Also, visiting a relatives or friends is on the card and will prove enjoyable. Some lucrative deals on property front in the offing for some.

Virgo Finance Today

The period is not favorable for any new financial venture. So, postpone your plans for another day if possible. Those in business, jobs, and self-employed must not speculate in money or play the stock for now, as a misstep may block your capital.

Virgo Family Today

Love and unity between the family members will grow and you will be able to balance your personal and professional commitments efficiently. You may move into a new house this may improve the atmosphere at home

Virgo Career Today

You remain a strong player at work, as you get several chances to walk ahead of your competitors and take the spotlight. You are all set to gain a lot through an official trip as you are also be entrusted with new responsibilities.

Virgo Health Today

Your dietary pattern requires a check to rule out any underlying issues. Maintain a distance from road-side or unhygienic sustenance if you treasure your well-being. Avoid strenuous exercises for now.

Virgo Love Life Today

It is time for re-examining a few things in love life, especially relating to desire and self-expression. A free and frank discussion will benefit the bond. Efforts to make partner jealous may backfire, so tread carefully today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

