Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 16: Promotion on the cards

Virgo

People born under this sign are practical and diligent, but can be fussy and overcritical. However, this day will pan out favorably, but your negative aspects can leave an adverse impression on your personal life.

Virgo Finance Today

Insurance can be expensive, so check out your insurance options at least once a year. You may be able to find a better deal on insurance, just by looking at different providers. Those saddled with a debt should take it seriously and make it a priority to pay up as fast as possible.

Virgo Family Today

Your parents may not be supportive of your career choice, so get around them and convince them, and leave them only when they agree! Your leisure drive may get marred by spouse’s backseat driving, but don’t spoil your day in petty arguments. Your child’s tantrums can keep you on your toes today.

Virgo Career Today

At work, the quality of your actions and the integrity of your intent will speak for themselves. Your name is likely to figure in the cut-off list issued by the university. Archeologist and restorers are likely to restore an old monument to its pristine glory. Some of you can expect a jump in salary.

Virgo Health Today

Say no to crash diets, because if you starve yourself, it will increase your sugar cravings and make you partake harmful refined sugars. Some Covid warriors can have their hands full in handling new cases of the virus. Those new to gymming should take care not to overstrain themselves during workouts.

Virgo Love Life Today

Bunking college classes just to be with your college love is possible and will thrill you no end! Your love for partner is likely to increase manifold as he/ she goes out of the way to cater to your small needs. You may finally accept a marriage proposal and take the next step of meeting him/ her.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

