Virgo Daily Horoscope for September 3 , 2022: New beginnings

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Today, Virgo natives may be able to outperform their rivals. Your creative abilities will be strong, and you may be eager to learn something new. On the professional front, new assignments are likely to pour in, which may test your sincerity and expertise.

There may be an opportunity to make an investment or form collaboration with a partner abroad. Some Virgo natives may be given the option to relocate to a different country. Plan your trip well today to avoid extra travel or double trips. On the domestic front, you are likely to drift away from your loved ones if you do not devote time and attention to their needs. Any pending legal matter, especially regarding ancestral property can be resolved in Virgo natives’ favour. Slow down a bit and curtail your exercises to enjoy sound mental as well as physical health. Unfulfilled promise on the romantic front is likely to create a void in relations.

Virgo Finance Today Short-term investment is likely to fetch handsome returns for Virgo natives. Speculative activities are also likely to bring good gains. A new family business may take off well, bringing positive results. Focus on your overseas clients at this time.

Virgo Family Today Your family elder may require your emotional assistance. An auspicious ceremony may be celebrated in your in-law's house. Spend time with family to soak in the happy vibes. Family responsibilities are likely to be shared by other members.

Virgo Career Today Those of you who have applied for a new job may now receive a positive response. Virgo natives may get ahead of their opponents, and their self-esteem will be at an all-time high. Your work prospects will improve dramatically, and your efforts can be recognised.

Virgo Health Today The day is likely to increase your level of stress. The feeling of jealousy is likely to invite ailments. Tune in positive thoughts to elevate your feelings. Healthy options chosen by Virgo natives are likely to bring them a step closer to total fitness.

Virgo Love Life Today There may be some issues in Virgo natives’ romantic life. Your beloved may not like your erratic and indecisive behaviour. In such a case, you must remain alert. You may have to make a hard choice of whether to continue the romantic relationship or not.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

