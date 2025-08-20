Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Virgo Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: Expect new responsibilities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 04:54 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Both finance and health will also be positive today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep stress away for a happy day

Keep the romance alive in the relationship. Bring out new ideas and concepts that will work out in a career. Prosperity is another highlight of the day.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Avoid controversies at work and in your love life. You may succeed in settling financial issues, and your health will also be normal. Consider making the relationship stronger. Both finance and health will also be positive today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into arguments, and always show a willingness to accept the partner’s feelings. This will strengthen the relationship today. Some long-distance relationships will not work out as expected. Females may get a proposal in the second part of the day. Male natives may be possessive, which can also make the lover feel suffocated. Those who prefer coming out of a love affair may also pick the second part of the day. Married male natives should also be careful about office romance, as their spouse will find this out today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new responsibilities. You should be vocal at team sessions and do not hesitate to present new concepts. Your seniors recognize your mettle and will entrust new tasks that will also keep you busy. Banking, accounting, and finance professionals should be more careful about the calculations. Some students will be successful in getting their first offer letter today. Businessmen dealing in banking, electronics, transport, and tourism will see good returns.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity, and this will help you settle all financial issues of the past. You may consider investing in real estate. Some females will be fortunate to settle a monetary issue involving a friend or relative. You can consider buying a vehicle today. You may also go ahead with the plan to invest in stocks, trade, and speculative business. Entrepreneurs may also be happy to sign new financial agreements today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will trouble you. Females should be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen. Athletes may develop minor injuries, but these won’t have a serious impact. Seniors may also require medical attention for ear or eye-related issues. Children playing may develop bruises, and some natives will also have viral fever.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: Expect new responsibilities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On