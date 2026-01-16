Edit Profile
    Virgo Horoscope Today for January 16, 2026: You must be more focused on the job

    Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas, as the results will be positive.

    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 4:33 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible in dealings today

    Settle the love-related disputes to see success in the relationship. Be productive and see the changes in professional life. Consider safe investment options.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Look for the best moments in both love and a job. Handle wealth smartly. There can be minor health issues.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    Despite the tremor in the first part of the day, your love will continue, and there will be pleasant moments. Be expressive in the love affair, do not hesitate to take a call on the future. It is good to spare time for the lover. You may also support the partner in both personal and professional endeavors. Some married females will see the interference of a relative as unbearable, and today, you need to discuss this with your spouse.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    You must be more focused on the job. There will be instances where you may deviate from ethics. However, you should also ensure that all requirements at the workplace are met today. IT, civil engineering, automobile, healthcare, transport, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities to augment their careers today. The second part of the day is good for experiments in a career. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas, as the results will be positive. Students considering foreign studies will have good news waiting.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Prosperity permits the purchase of vehicles, property, or jewelry today. You will find happiness in trying luck in real estate. Some females will be a part of property disputes, and there will also be occasions where your siblings will be upset with you. You may also pick the second part of the day to renovate the house. Some females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the workplace.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    Keep your health under constant watch today. No minor ailment should be left carelessly. The second part of the day is good to join a gym or yoga session. Females should be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen. Minor ailments like headaches, dental aches, and allergies will be common, but you will not have to lose sleep over them for a long time.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

