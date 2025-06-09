Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 9, 2025, predicts trouble at work

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay cool even in turbulent hours Prefer spending more time with the lover. Your commitment to work will yield positive results. Financial issues may prevent major monetary decisions today. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 9 June 2025: You may develop cardiac issues, and there can also be complications today that will demand medical attention. (Freepik)

Your commitment to the relationship will bring happiness. You may also consider new opportunities in your job to get the best results. Financially, you are not good today. Health may also give trouble.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be a caring lover, and you will receive affection back today. The first part of the day is good to resolve the issues existing between you and your lover. Some love affairs will face communication issues, while single females may also expect a proposal. Some pleasant things may happen, including the approval from parents for marriage. The second part of the day is auspicious to take a call on marriage. Office romance is not a good idea for married male Virgos, as this will compromise family life today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Challenges will come up at the office, and a co-worker who is not happy with your growth will cause trouble today. This may impact your productivity. Some healthcare and IT professionals aspiring to move abroad will find new opportunities. You should also be ready to handle tasks with tight deadlines, which will add value to the profile. Entrepreneurs may face issues with business partners in the second half of the day, but things will be back on track sooner. Some professionals will also be successful in their relocation plans abroad.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there. However, you can go ahead with the routine life. The returns from previous investments may not be as good as you expected. This may derail your plans today. Stay away from the stock market today, and do not get into the online lottery, as you may not be lucky today. However, you may buy electronic appliances in the second part of the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may develop cardiac issues, and there can also be complications today that will demand medical attention. Some people may suffer from hypertension, cholesterol, and anxiety-related issues today. You should also follow all traffic rules while driving today. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol. Seniors will have sleep-related issues, and traditional methods are more fruitful here.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)