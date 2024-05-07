 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts planning romantic activities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts planning romantic activities

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 07, 2024 12:45 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 7, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Today, the love affair will be productive and creative.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are highly disciplined

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Your partner will appreciate your achievements today and will stand by your side as a great pillar.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Your partner will appreciate your achievements today and will stand by your side as a great pillar.

Fix the love issues and also ensure you spend more time together. Be committed to taking up the tasks at the office and also make smart monetary decisions today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Today, the love affair will be productive and creative. Be cool at the office even while handling crucial tasks. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your partner will appreciate your achievements today and will stand by your side as a great pillar. Communication is crucial in romance and you need to talk more. Sit together or plan a romantic dinner followed by a night drive. This is a good opportunity to even plan for the future. Some single Virgos will find new love today. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may express love without inhibition. The response will be positive

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Give up egos while you handle professional responsibilities. You will be in charge of crucial projects at the office. Utilize every opportunity at the office to ensure better career growth. You will receive positive feedback from clients and this will be noticed by the management. Those who are keen to relocate abroad for a job will see some good opportunities in the second half of the day. Entrepreneurs are good at making crucial business decisions today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Handle the finances with care. The first half of the day will not see a good inflow of wealth. However, things will change as the day progresses. You may be tempted to invest in stock and speculative business but this will not bring in good results. Instead, you may try safer options including mutual funds and fixed deposits. Today, salespeople will find a hike in bonuses and this will add up to the wealth.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy today with a diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Some Virgos may have chest-related issues that will need medical attention. Seniors may have minor ailments associated with joints, knees, and eyes. It is wise to have a medical kit ready while you travel today. Ensure you have a balanced meal rich in proteins, minerals, and vitamins.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts planning romantic activities
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On