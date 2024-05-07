Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts planning romantic activities

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are highly disciplined Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Your partner will appreciate your achievements today and will stand by your side as a great pillar.

Fix the love issues and also ensure you spend more time together. Be committed to taking up the tasks at the office and also make smart monetary decisions today.

Today, the love affair will be productive and creative. Be cool at the office even while handling crucial tasks. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your partner will appreciate your achievements today and will stand by your side as a great pillar. Communication is crucial in romance and you need to talk more. Sit together or plan a romantic dinner followed by a night drive. This is a good opportunity to even plan for the future. Some single Virgos will find new love today. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may express love without inhibition. The response will be positive

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Give up egos while you handle professional responsibilities. You will be in charge of crucial projects at the office. Utilize every opportunity at the office to ensure better career growth. You will receive positive feedback from clients and this will be noticed by the management. Those who are keen to relocate abroad for a job will see some good opportunities in the second half of the day. Entrepreneurs are good at making crucial business decisions today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Handle the finances with care. The first half of the day will not see a good inflow of wealth. However, things will change as the day progresses. You may be tempted to invest in stock and speculative business but this will not bring in good results. Instead, you may try safer options including mutual funds and fixed deposits. Today, salespeople will find a hike in bonuses and this will add up to the wealth.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy today with a diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Some Virgos may have chest-related issues that will need medical attention. Seniors may have minor ailments associated with joints, knees, and eyes. It is wise to have a medical kit ready while you travel today. Ensure you have a balanced meal rich in proteins, minerals, and vitamins.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)