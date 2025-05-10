Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2025, predicts happy tidings

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Utilize the professional challenges Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2025: Be cool in the love life and health is positive.(Freepik)

Opt for safe options to augment your wealth while you will also take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Be cool in the love life and health is positive.

Settle the professional challenges and overcome the stress in the relationship through a positive attitude. Both health and wealth will be at your side today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You need to be careful while making statements in the relationship and ensure you do not drag in parents during the differences of opinion. This may complicate things as the lover will lose their temper and may even prefer moving out of the love affair. The single natives can expect a positive response while proposing today. Married females will be happy and may also get conceived today. The second part of the day is also good to call shorts on marriage.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Give exceptional ideas at team meetings and your seniors will recognize the potential. You may be a part of a team that takes up a crucial assignment and this will lead to career growth in the future. Electrical engineers, chefs, architects, mechanics, graphic designers, and media persons will get opportunities to excel in their careers. Avoid office gossip and stay in the good book of the management. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies but this will be resolved in a day or two.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in but your priority should be to save money. Look for options to smartly invest including stock, trade, and speculative business. An old investment will bring in good return and you may utilize it to buy home appliances in the second half of the day. Be careful when you lend a big amount to a friend or relative. Some natives may also develop monetary disagreements with their business partners.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good but it is also safe to focus more on the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and you may also join a gym for better fitness. Females will recover from viral fever, stomach issues, and chest-related issues. However, some seniors may have pain at joints and this may require medical attention. Skip all junk food and aerated drinks and replace them with a menu rich in proteins and vitamins.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)