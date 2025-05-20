Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2025, predicts taking over a new business

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Surprise others with your sudden moves Skip controversies at the workplace today. Continue your commitment to the relationship that will lead to happy moments. Your health is also good today. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 20 May 2025: New responsibilities will knock on the door and you need to accept them to prove your professional caliber. (Freepik)

Be sincere in your love life and this will help you maintain a strong bond. Your attitude will work out at the office and new tasks will help you prove your professional mettle. Be careful about financial handling. Health is positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the feelings of your lover. Spend more time together as your partner prefers that. Avoid unpleasant conversations while it is also crucial to give personal space to the partner. Though there will be a minor ruckus in the relationship, you need to be careful to not lose your temper today. Females may meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old relationship. However, married Gemini natives should avoid anything that may hurt their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will knock on the door and you need to accept them to prove your professional caliber. Be innovative at team meetings and this will help you gain a better position. Today, you may be a victim of office politics, and ensure you keep a distance from controversies. Those who are keen to quit the job can consider putting down the paper. Some students will clear university examinations as well as competitive ones today. Businessmen may have issues with local authorities that will require immediate settlement.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You should be careful about the expenditure and prefer the Stock market, speculative business, and real estate as investment options. The second part of the day is good to take over a new business. Ensure you keep your partners and promoters happy in business. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. Some long pending dues will be cleared today and a financial dispute will also be resolved.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. You may also be careful about the duet. There will be trouble for pregnant women while traveling while seniors will recover from ailments. Do not take the office pressure to home and spend the evening at a park or along with the family where you be rejuvenated. Today is also good to join a gym or yoga session.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)