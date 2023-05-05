Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 5, 2023 predicts a healthy day for you

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 05, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for 5 May 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Despite some financial challenges, your day will be good.

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, you’ve got no time to rest. Walk to conquer new horizons

When you have accurate daily horoscope predictions for 5 May 2023, you would know what to expect today. Love, career, finance, and health are discussed.

Virgo Horoscope Today May 5, 2023: Be more diplomatic in the love relationship today.

Be more diplomatic in the love relationship today. All issues will be resolved. Professional life will keep you engaged. Despite the predictions stating a healthy life, you need to be cautious about diet.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be more disciplined in your love life. Do not mess up things today especially when you have a date. Be on time at the spot as you don’t want to annoy the partner. Some lovers can be stubborn and this can make things difficult in a relationship. Be cordial to the lover and do not impose your opinions. Girls may face objections to the love affair from their parents and siblings. However, you need to deal with this crisis more diplomatically.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Some accountants, bankers, and cashiers may be at risk of losing their job today. However, this may be limited to a minority. Your office will see dramatic events today, especially when you have got multiple crucial tasks to handle. Some of the colleagues will show unhappiness over the priority you receive. However, your organization would expect you to be a troubleshooter today. Aviation staff, academicians, graphic designers, insurance agents, and chefs should work hard today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Despite some financial challenges, your day will be good. No serious hiccup will disturb you as there will be financial assistance from both friends and relatives. You may expect an appraisal today and this will improve your financial condition. Consider repaying loans today. You should avoid large investments today as this is not the right time.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Though horoscope predictions suggest a healthy day, some minor ailments may hurt you. You will have issues like knee pain, muscle issues, and viral fever today. Some seniors may complain about breathlessness and you need to consult a doctor. Yoga, meditation, and breathing exercise will keep you fit throughout the day. Avoid driving at night hours today and in case you have to drive, wear a seat belt.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

