Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025, predicts romantic sparks

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 07, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Financially you’ll be good today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a role model for many around

Be sensitive in the relationship and consider taking up new challenges that will prove your professional mettle today. Financially you’ll be good today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025: Be sincere to your partner and this will bring happiness.(Freepik)
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025: Be sincere to your partner and this will bring happiness.(Freepik)

Love will bloom in your life today. Be innovative when it comes to professional tasks. No serious issue will impact both finance and health today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere to your partner and this will bring happiness. Some mild turbulence will come up in the second part of the day. A friend or relative will influence your partner and this can create a ruckus in the relationship. Some females will also get the backing of parents today in the love affair. Single male natives will fall in love today and the second half of the day is good to propose. Marriage will be on the cards. You should also be careful to be expressive while spending time together.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent in your job and this ensures you perform well by accomplishing every assigned task. Some jobs would need extra effort, especially those where machines are involved. Senior managers and team leaders need to be ready with alternate plans while in team meetings. Some Virgos will also switch the job today. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit in making good profits. The second part of the day is good to come out with new concepts in trade. You may have office-related travels today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you will succeed in settling all monetary issues. Some females will inherit a part of the property while you may also require financially helping a needy friend or relative. Today is also auspicious to buy a property or a vehicle. You may also succeed in selling or buying a property today. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships and must also analyze every aspect before investing money in new trades.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will come up today. However, it is good to be careful about the lifestyle. Drink plenty of water and also maintain a balance between both office and personal life. Do not consume alcohol today. Females may complain about migraine in the second half of the day.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025, predicts romantic sparks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On