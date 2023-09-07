Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 7, 2023 predicts monetary hiccups

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no challenge will upset you

Stay happy in the romantic relationship today. Professionally you are good while wealth can be a concern today. The horoscope predicts good financial health.

There is no scope for arguments in the love life today. Handle every professional challenge with responsibility. While financially you are good, minor health issues may be there. Utilize the wealth to make smart investments and confirm a healthy diet throughout the day.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Though minor friction will be there in a few love relationships, most affairs will be smooth today. There will be fun and happiness in the relationship. Office romance needs to be avoided by married Virgos. Treat your partner with respect. Some Virgos will have the backing of parents and this will help in deciding the marriage today. Those who have already proposed and are waiting for a response can be confident about a positive one.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Handle all professional challenges with diligence. Some female Virgos can be victims of office politics. Do not let the morale go down and instead prove your potential with performance. Be diplomatic during team meetings and never talk loose while at crucial meetings. While you express new ideas and concepts, ensure the pros and cons of each one as new questions will be asked and their potentials will be analyzed.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You need to have a cautious approach in financial matters as minor financial issues may trouble you in the first half of the day. Entrepreneurs must stay away from new investments. You should also not launch new concepts as this is not the right time. However, some Virgos will receive financial support from a friend or sibling in the second half of the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

While the health horoscope states a positive day, it is good to be careful while driving or taking part in adventure sports. Handle work pressure which may cause mental stress today. Some female Virgos may develop gynecological issues today and children may have bruises while playing. It is good to drink plenty of water and consume food rich in proteins and vitamins. Senior Virgos must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

