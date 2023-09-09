Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 9, 2023 predicts a productive day

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, catch up with the best of the day

A fabulous love relationship will keep the day enticing. Your professional schedule is busy while finance and health would be intact throughout the day.

Have a happy relationship. Some fortunate persons may find a new person whom they would love to spend their remaining life with. Though busy, my professional life will be productive today. Make smart financial decisions and handle health issues diligently.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to feel the love today. Those who had a break-up in the recent past will find someone attractive today and the proposal will be accepted as well. Be ready to resolve all the misunderstandings of the past as the day is auspicious for that as well. Be genuine in your dealings and always be patient. A romantic dinner or surprise gift will also do wonders in life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You are professionally good today. However, expect minor issues at the workplace which may impact the morale. Be careful to not get into verbal arguments with co-workers or seniors at the workplace. Do not blindly trust the partner, especially in financial matters. You may launch a new concept or product which will be successful in the future. The chances of getting a government job are higher but you need to strive hard.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financially you will be good but ensure the expenses are within the limits. As income will pour in from different sources, there will be a tendency to overspend. However, it is crucial you keep the expenses under control as unexpected expenses will come up by the evening. Make sure you take care of your spending to avoid digging heels into your savings but you may purchase home appliances or electronic gadgets in the second half of the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

While both your mental and physical health would be good today, the daily horoscope also asks you to avoid driving at a high speed. You need to be careful while doing underwater activities today. Some children may have infections on the skin or eyes that will need medical attention. Stick to a healthy diet and avoid both tobacco and alcohol today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

