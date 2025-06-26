Virgo Horoscope for 26 June 2025: Wealth is at your side

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love masterstrokes Take steps to settle the tremor in the relationship. Put in effort to settle the professional issues. Wealth is at your side. Health demands special attention. Virgo Horoscope Today: There is no scope for ego clashes in love life.

There is no scope for ego clashes in love life. New responsibilities will tighten the schedule today. Minor health issues will come up. However, prosperity will be there.

.Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover happy and consider being expressive in the relationship. Your lover may be stubborn and there can be disagreements. However, you should be ready to settle the issues in a mature way. Be sensitive towards the preferences of the lover and take a call on the future of the relationship. Some females will find the support of their parents. Married male natives should keep a distance from the ex-lover as this may invite trouble in the second part of the day.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may come across new challenges that demand immediate settlement. Your attitude along with your work experience, and professional acumen will work out here. Stay in the good book of the management today and you may also succeed in obtaining a promotion or hike in the salary. Those who are into business will have new ideas today and launch them without apprehension. There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of money. Wealth will flow in throughout the day in the form of returns from previous investments or as pending dues. You may go ahead with the plan to invest in real estate. Some females will resolve a monetary issue within the family while the second part of the day is also good to donate money to charity. A property will be in your name today. Consider smart investments including the stock market.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Do not take health issues lightly. Some Virgos will have chest or heart-related complications. You should also be careful about minor accidents while driving in the evening hours. Viral fever, skin-related infection, and minor cuts will be common among Virgos today. You must have more homemade food rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Senior Virgos natives must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)