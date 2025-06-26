Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Virgo Horoscope for 26 June 2025: Wealth is at your side

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 26, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: New responsibilities will tighten the schedule today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love masterstrokes

Take steps to settle the tremor in the relationship. Put in effort to settle the professional issues. Wealth is at your side. Health demands special attention.

Virgo Horoscope Today: There is no scope for ego clashes in love life.
Virgo Horoscope Today: There is no scope for ego clashes in love life.

There is no scope for ego clashes in love life. New responsibilities will tighten the schedule today. Minor health issues will come up. However, prosperity will be there.

.Virgo Love Horoscope Today 

Keep the lover happy and consider being expressive in the relationship. Your lover may be stubborn and there can be disagreements. However, you should be ready to settle the issues in a mature way. Be sensitive towards the preferences of the lover and take a call on the future of the relationship. Some females will find the support of their parents. Married male natives should keep a distance from the ex-lover as this may invite trouble in the second part of the day. 

 

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may come across new challenges that demand immediate settlement. Your attitude along with your work experience, and professional acumen will work out here. Stay in the good book of the management today and you may also succeed in obtaining a promotion or hike in the salary. Those who are into business will have new ideas today and launch them without apprehension. There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today 

You are fortunate in terms of money. Wealth will flow in throughout the day in the form of returns from previous investments or as pending dues. You may go ahead with the plan to invest in real estate. Some females will resolve a monetary issue within the family while the second part of the day is also good to donate money to charity. A property will be in your name today. Consider smart investments including the stock market.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today 

Do not take health issues lightly. Some Virgos will have chest or heart-related complications. You should also be careful about minor accidents while driving in the evening hours. Viral fever, skin-related infection, and minor cuts will be common among Virgos today. You must have more homemade food rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Senior Virgos natives must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. 

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope for 26 June 2025: Wealth is at your side
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On