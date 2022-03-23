Virgo Horoscope predictions for March 23: Sharpen your networking skills

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

If you want to get noticed, this today could be an excellent time to give presentations, showcase your abilities, and promote your work or business. The more willing you are to stand out from the crowd, the better it will be for you. Grab the chance to express yourself, be the entrepreneur you are, and let your creative abilities come to the fore. You might have to delay certain plans or find that unexpected changes occur that compromise ongoing projects. Sharpen your networking skills to give shape your dreams. Influential people would not only get your word out there but also lend invaluable support to your aim and aspirations. The best advice is to be prepared, so you don’t have to scramble at the last minute. It is a good time to indulge in those things you love to do. Share your ideas, express your opinions, and feed your soul. Don’t worry about seeming selfish. This day is yours to enjoy.

Virgo Finance Today

You are likely to be full of creative ideas and those in business may be able to earn good profits by making use of their ideas to earn money. However, before signing any document, you are advised to read it carefully to avoid any miscommunication later.

Virgo Family Today

Mental peace may be disturbed due to some reason or the other. Do consult your mentor or elders before taking any major decision in your life. You are likely to get the support of your friends, but differences of opinion on a small matter with family members can disturb the peace of the house.

Virgo Career Today

You are advised to utilize this time productively for learning or educational activities this may give an edge to your efforts on the professional front. Those in the creative field are likely to get a chance to move forward. While those natives working in PR or marketing too may get success.

Virgo Health Today

Don’t shortchange yourself when it comes to having fun. You need this opportunity to let off steam and enjoy yourself, especially if the recent events have taken their toll. It will be a good idea to involve yourself in spiritual pursuits as it will keep your mind balanced.

Virgo Love Life Today

If you’re ready to take a romance further, this is an opportunity to break the ice and get talking. Understanding your partner’s feelings and treasuring the bond may help you take your love life to the next level.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026