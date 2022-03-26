Virgo Horoscope predictions for March 26: Expect the unexpected

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

Dear Virgo born personality, you think you are born perfect! And do not take criticism quite easily. We know that you love to do everything by crafting every inch of detailing with sheer perfection but that doesn’t make the world and you as perfect, “Perfect”! Your high analytical and observant skills makes you a good boss and you have this quality of guiding and advising the people with right decision and choices in life to make. But, today it might happen that the day may not as per your planning and there can be some unexpected situations arising, especially at the work place. You stay busy therefore maintaining patience and cool should be the motto for the day. Travel in the night time can also be possible.



Virgo Finance Today

You are your true boss when you come to manage your money and finances. You are in mood to take some notes from people around you to make better and enhanced savings account. Your monthly budget is up to date as per your planning.



Virgo Family Today

Your family can miss your availability because of your heavy and strict schedule at work. But even in the late hours of the night, you might get in a mood to surprise with some favorite delicacies from their most preferred restaurant.



Virgo Career Today

Career wise, it is going to be a hectic day and you can have some mental stress as well. Therefore, it is best advised to you that you start the day with some meditation to get the right kind of motivation and clarity at work.



Virgo Health Today

It can be a physically tiring and exhausting day for you and you must stay prepared for it. Indulge in some light exercises and take some short breaks in between the day. Proper night sleep also is a must.

Virgo Love Life Today

Feel blessed and grateful to have a wonderful and understanding partner or spouse. They may have your back and will support in your every endeavor through the day. Life will be easy in their company.



Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026