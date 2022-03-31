Virgo Horoscope predictions for March 31: Learn to grab opportunities

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Learn to reaffirm your boundaries and rediscover your real self with each challenge that you face today. Your dreams are likely to materialize as you achieve your goals. While assessing your day, you must realize that you were more or less on the right track. You should not let the opinion of colleagues pull you down and distract you from your work. You must learn to grab opportunities that come your way. You tend to think too much about several insignificant things in your life. Once you decide to let go of things most of your problems will be solved without much effort. To take a break, you can plan a trip to a place of religious importance as it will provide the much-need serenity in your life. Buying your dream house can be profitable for you. Initially, the deal may seem to be dubious but once you understand the details the deal will prove too beneficial for you.

Virgo Finance Today

You are advised to be extra cautious while handling your investments and savings. Any impulsive decision can be disastrous for you. The best option is to wait for the right time to invest more money in your current investments.

Virgo Family Today

Enjoy the day with your loved ones at home. Things are likely to be great on the family front. Avoid getting into any confrontations with your siblings as you are completely unaware of their prevailing issues. Remain tactful and understanding.

Virgo Career Today

Get ready to get the much-deserved promotion. You are likely to be bestowed prestigious awards by the company as an appreciation for your dedication and commitment to work. However, you may experience difficulties in completing your projects.

Virgo Health Today

Concentrate on your diet and take the advice of your doctor. You have been neglecting your mental health and it's time to consider incorporating yoga into your daily routine. To have a great day, start yoga today.

Virgo Love Life Today

Those who are single are likely to get good marriage proposals. However, your family is likely to turn down these proposals. You are advised to wait for the perfect partner and leave things on time and enjoy your day.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026