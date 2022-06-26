Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 26, '22 states, practice yoga

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Today Virgos are likely to remain happy at heart and would be able to fulfil their desires. You are likely to develop good relations with your superiors, which will benefit you in your working life. Your plans will give you benefits and also bring business success. Although you will get gains, you should avoid making any major decisions during this time. Your family may also receive good benefits and respect due to an outstanding achievement of a youngster. Benefits from spouse, friends and children are indicated for many Virgos. Your health is likely to remain stable. Practice yoga or meditation as a stress buster. You may have to go on some unwanted trip that can give you some health-related problems. There will be harmony in the family and mutual love will increase. This time will be good for students to get success in competitive examinations.

Virgo Finance Today On the financial front, securing hard-earned money by depositing it in a bank or by getting a fixed deposit will give benefits to Virgos. Avoid seeking an investment plan just yet. Those on the verge of implanting new plans should cross-check them again.

Virgo Family Today Family life may remain peaceful today. You are likely to spend extra time with your children and they may bring laurels. A planned celebration will go off as planned. A family youngster may confide in you and seek your guidance in an important matter.

Virgo Career Today Your relationship with your seniors is likely to improve which may benefit you. Your confidence would also increase. This is a favourable period to switch jobs. Those of you looking for new opportunities may be able to find one in your desired field.

Virgo Health Today Your immune system may become slightly weak, which can make you prone to suffering from infections. A slight nagging cold or cough will be lingering but home remedies will help you cure it. Avoid consuming ice creams or cold drinks or anything cold that might worsen your situation.

Virgo Love Life Today Virgos you can fall in love with their partner all over again as they discover their romantic spark. The day is suitable to watch a movie together and to spend some quality time together in a cozy place. Singles may find the match selected by their family interesting and engaging.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

