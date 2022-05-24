Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 24, '22
Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 24, '22 states, profit foreseen

Dear Virgo, your daily astrological predictions for May 24, 2022 suggests, today you are advised to enjoy the success of those around you.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for May 24, 2022:Prioritize mental health.
Published on May 24, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Today you are likely to get many opportunities to move forward in your area of expertise. Your inner belief may prove to be your greatest asset at the workplace. Your financial status may improve to a great extent today. You may be able to even save money. Today you are advised to enjoy the success of those around you. Envying others' achievements may not serve you well. Mental satisfaction is one of the factors that contribute to good health. Prioritise mental health. The hard work of students aspiring to get admission to highly reputed institutions may pay off. Some minor preparations before you travel may make your journey a lot smoother. You may not see eye-to-eye with your partner over certain issues. Remain in accommodation and calm to defray the tension. You can proceed ahead with the property deal you are negotiating as the stars appear favourable.

Virgo Finance Today If you do business in partnership, your partner can keep some things from you. So, while doing any type of transaction, do check the paperwork thoroughly. Some important financial plans are likely to be implemented today. They are likely to give you good profits.

Virgo Family Today You should expect a lot of support and acknowledgement from those around you. This may give you the strength to go the extra mile to achieve your goals. It is an opportune time to organize a religious ceremony in your house.

Virgo Career Today This may be a favourable day for you as your social connections will flourish. This is likely to help you reap professional gains. The income of professionals is expected to go up. Those awaiting transfer news may get lucky.

Virgo Health Today Some unwanted stress can worsen your health today. You are advised to not be too hard on yourself and enjoy spare time with family and friends. Today you should concentrate on fulfilling your  hobbies. Involvement in activities such as painting, and dancing is likely to be very therapeutic.

Virgo Love Life Today Today, jealousy or insecurities may harm your harmonious romantic ties. You should convince your sweetheart that they are the one and only person in your life. Keep the communication channel open.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

